Adam Peters Secures Offensive Line Depth With Nick Allegretti Extension

The Washington Commanders started the week focusing on one of the most important areas of their roster. As offseason moves start to emerge, the franchise made sure to lock in guard Nick Allegretti on a new two-year deal that will run through the 2026 NFL season.

Allegretti had been entering the final season of the three-year contract he signed in 2024, a deal that guaranteed just over $9 million at signing and carried a $7.2 million cap hit for 2026. His new agreement covers this upcoming season and adds another year. While exact numbers have not been released, the expectation is that the restructuring lowers Allegretti's cap number in 2026 and gives the Commanders added flexibility moving forward.

From Kansas City to Washington

Before arriving in Washington, Allegretti spent the first five seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, winning three Super Bowls. The Chiefs' 2023 Super Bowl run proved to be a turning point in his career. Allegretti stepped in for injured guard Joe Thuney and played through a torn UCL.

That moment opened the door for Allegretti, which ultimately led him to Washington, where he finally became a full-time starter under general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn.

Allegretti Wanted to Be a Full-Time Starter

After the Commanders run to the NFC Championship Game in 2024, Allegretti explained why he chose to leave Kansas City.

"I could have stayed there in that role and loved that team, loved that organization," Allegretti told WUSA9. "But my wife and I knew the goals that we had for my career, and I wanted to start a full season so badly."

That goal has been key for Allegretti in Washington. After starting all 17 games for the Commanders in 2024, he played 16 with four starts in 2025. But he started the last two games for the franchise at center, which is a position the Commanders now need to replace after the release of Tyler Biadasz.

Commanders Keep Key Offensive Linemen in Place

In addition to Allegretti's extension the Commanders re-signed veteran lineman Andrew Wylie to a two-year deal. Wylie and Allegretti's connection goes back to Kansas City where they were teammates and have continued that relationship in Washington, both serving as starters during the playoff run and as veteran leaders during the 2025 season.

This offseason the Commanders are focused on retaining experienced offensive linemen, providing the team with stability and depth as they continue to build the roster.

