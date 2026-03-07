Replacing Tyler Biadasz: Top 3 Free Agent Centers for the Commanders

Washington Commanders general manager should be targeting elite offensive linemen this Monday when free agency begins to help replace center Tyler Biadasz and bolster the group tasked with protecting quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Following Biadasz’s release by the Commanders and his subsequent signing with the Los Angeles Chargers just days later, Peters has Nick Allegretti lined up for a new two-year deal that will secure the position's floor, but there is more that could be done.

Peters has said several times that everything Washington does is with Daniels in mind, and new offensive coordinator intends to put the quarterback under center more than ever. Tying those efforts to the No. 1 free agent center on the market only makes sense.

Why Tyler Linderbaum is the No. 1 Free Agent Target for Adam Peters

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) celebrates with tight end Charlie Kolar (88) and center Tyler Linderbaum (64) after scoring a touchdown against Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott (25) in the second quarter in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

NO 1. TARGET: C TYLER LINDERBAUM, BALTIMORE RAVENS

That’s why Linderbaum is the top target on our offensive line free agents list. Assuming the Ravens don’t find a way to make another pre-free agency splash, he’s going to not only hit the market, he’s going to reset it.

With the offensive line franchise tag number clearing $25 million for one year of play, Baltimore declined to use it on its Pro Bowl center, but did share that it offered him a market-setting deal.

While we don’t know that number, we can assume Linderbaum is eyeing the $20 million threshold, and if Peters believes he could be the perfect addition to the new-look Commanders offense coming this season, then he’s got plenty of space to make that jump.

Analyzing Connor McGovern’s Fit in Dan Quinn’s Offense

Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern (66) looks on before an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NO. 2 TARGET: IOL CONNOR MCGOVERN, BUFFALO BILLS

McGovern comes in next because he’ll be cheaper, for one, and, as the more versatile player, he offers Peters and his coaching staff the optionality they covet.

With a background at guard and at center, McGovern offers up Washington the chance to put him, Allegretti, Brandon Coleman, and any other players the team brings in, including a potential continuation of Chris Paul’s time with the team, into a true battle to figure out where the top five offensive linemen stack up.

His relationship with head coach Dan Quinn from their time with the Dallas Cowboys all but assures that if Peters brings McGovern in, it’ll be with the blessing and knowledge that he’ll be a fit for the culture in Ashburn.

Is Cade Mays a Viable Option for David Blough’s 2026 Scheme?

Dec 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers center Cade Mays (64) runs on the field before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

NO. 3 TARGET: C CADE MAYS, CAROLINA PANTHERS

Should Peters get outbid in the Linderbaum sweepstakes and McGovern go seeking more of a promised role than Washington can give him, in this scenario, Mays is a consolation prize to many, but he’s no slouch.

After taking over center duties with the Panthers, Mays looked like he’d been doing it his whole life, and at 27 years old, is considered an ascending talent.

The money saved here could then be used to target other position groups and help Blough make people forget that maybe they didn’t land the best center on the market, but they got one who can help them achieve their intent in 2026.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.