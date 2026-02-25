Why Commanders Should Re-Sign Deebo Samuel

The Washington Commanders' decision to trade for wide receiver Deebo Samuel made a lot of sense at the time, and there's reason to believe he should stick around with the team for 2026 as well.

Samuel was acquired by the Commanders from the San Francisco 49ers for a fifth-round pick and he became the team's leading receiver this past season. While the plan for him was to be Terry McLaurin's right-hand man, he emerged into a No. 1 receiver role with his teammate injured for most of the season.

The Commanders could look to run it back this season in hopes of McLaurin and Samuel becoming a strong duo.

"Samuel provided Washington with solid production in an offense rocked by injuries to key players. The question for Samuel will be cost. The Commanders traded only a fifth-round pick for him so they don't need to justify the trade by signing Samuel, who cost $17.5 million last season, to another contract. His production was solid: 72 receptions, 727 yards and five touchdowns. He carried the ball 17 times after averaging 45 per year over the past four seasons in San Francisco," ESPN insider John Keim wrote.

Deebo Samuel Will Have Suitors in Free Agency

Samuel's free agency will be an interesting one as other teams could be looking to add a strong wide receiver to the mix. The Commanders would be wise to be right in the mix.

The Commanders need to spend as much time and energy in the draft on the defense. Which means free agency should be catered to the offense. Washington needs a receiver opposite McLaurin in order to be at full strength. It will help Jayden Daniels tremendously, and it will keep the offense balanced.

The reasoning for bringing Samuel into the fold in the first place is sound, and that shouldn't change. Samuel can provide the threat and target that will open things up for McLaurin, so the Commanders should consider the idea of bringing him back.

The Commanders shouldn't drop everything to make sure they have Samuel on the roster for next season, but they should be willing to throw in a competitive offer that Samuel should have to consider at the very least.

