Washington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks showed flashes of his potential this past season after being elevated to the 53-man roster against the Seattle Seahawks when Luke McCaffrey was placed on injured reserve.

The Commanders saw enough value to bring him back, re-signing Burks to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million as the team works to retain several pending free agents before the start of the new league year next week.

Burks originally joined Washington during the 2025 season after being released by the Tennessee Titans. The Titans had placed the former first-round pick on injured reserve after he fractured his collarbone during training camp before ultimately deciding to move on.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks (13) | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Analyzing Burks’ 2025 Season and Impact in Washington

Washington signed Burks to its practice squad on Oct. 16, giving the receiver an opportunity to work his way back into game shape. In eight games with Washington, Burks recorded 10 receptions for 130 yards.

His most memorable moment came against the Denver Broncos when he hauled in a spectacular one-handed touchdown reception that stood out as one of the team’s most impressive catches of the season.

Overcoming Injuries: From Tennessee to a Fresh Start in Ashburn

Burks entered the NFL as the 18th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, a selection the Titans acquired after trading star wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles. Tennessee hoped Burks could help fill the void left by Brown, but injuries limited his ability to contribute consistently.

During his first two seasons in Tennessee, Burks appeared in just 22 games and totaled 53 receptions for 699 yards and one touchdown. His 2024 season ended early after he tore his ACL in Week 5, another setback in a career impacted by injuries.

Philadelphia Eagles safety Brandon Johnson (49) | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

After recovering from the ACL injury, Burks then suffered a fractured collarbone during the 2025 offseason, which kept him sidelined before Tennessee released him.

By bringing Burks back, Washington adds depth and potential upside to a wide receiver group that could look different in 2026. Veterans Deebo Samuel and Noah Brown are not expected to return, leaving the team in need of additional options alongside Pro Bowl receiver Terry McLaurin, who is entering the second year of his current contract.

The one-year deal gives Burks another opportunity to continue rebuilding his career and potentially carve out a larger role in Washington’s offense next season.

