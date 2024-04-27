SOCIAL REACTIONS: Washington Commanders Land Hard-Hitting Safety Dominique Hampton In Fifth Round
The Washington Commanders are capping off a strong haul in the 2024 NFL Draft with a trio of selections on day three. The Commanders continued to invest in the future of their defense on Saturday by drafting Washington safety Dominique Hampton in the fifth round with the No. 161 overall pick.
Hampton is a hard-hitting safety who put together a productive career while playing with the Huskies. He's coming off a standout campaign in 2023 where he compiled 109 total tackles, seven pass deflections, and two interceptions as his squad made a run to the National Championship. Hampton has ideal size at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, and is more than willing to lay the wood.
NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein believes Hampton could develop into a backup with value on special teams.
"Average game film has to be weighed against his traits and the potential of what he could do with pro coaching. Hampton is big, fast and long, and defensive coordinators can work with that. He's more comfortable operating as a read-and-react high safety than in man coverage. He's willing in run support, but erratic angles to the tackle and below-average body control can lead to poor positioning and excessive arm tackles. Hampton's traits and potential could sway a team to take him on Day 3 and develop him into an average backup with core special teams value."
Fans are mixed on the selection as some were hoping the team would grab more protection for Jayden Daniels after grabbing TCU's Brandon Coleman in the third-round. Check out some of their reactions below.
*Article courtesy of Dustin Lewis
