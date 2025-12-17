Commanders quarterback details traumatic end to frustrating season

ASHBURN, Va. – The headline of the week is that not only will Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels not play against the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend, but he won’t play at all again in 2025.

While he isn’t headed to injured reserve so that he can still practice with his Commanders teammates and continue to be an important part of the winning process, Daniels’ playing days have come to an end in what will go down as a frustrating, if not disappointing, second NFL season for the talented quarterback.

That’s how Daniels described the year to Washington media this week, but there was more to it than that. “Frustrated, disappointed, a lot more emotion, but probably a lot of adversity that I've dealt with on the field for the most part,” he said.

Quarterback reflects on traumatic injury

Daniels was candid while surrounded by the faces, cameras, and recorders that just last year praised him for his heroics during an epic playoff run that led all the way to the NFC Championship Game, sharing the impact of a season where he’s constantly rehabbed just to get injured again, especially after dislocating his left elbow against the Seattle Seahawks. “I really haven’t sat to reflect, but I’d say…it's not easy to rehab and get back out there, especially after something so traumatic like that.

“It's most definitely frustrating, and at that time, very, I would say, traumatic.”

Some forget that Daniels has yet to turn 25 years of age. Yes, he’s a grown man, but in many ways he’s still growing. To be doing it and going through some of the toughest growth in his life in such a public way, and in a time where anyone and everyone can make their opinion about his situation known, is not easy. Fortunately, he’s had family close by at the most critical moments, and they’ve helped him stay on a path that promises him opportunities to come back and take another swing at maximizing his potential next season.

Family support crucial during recovery

“My family in general. My mom and my dad, they try to pry things out of me and everything. So, they make sure that mentally that's probably the most important thing for me, especially dealing with something I haven't dealt with before,” Daniels shared.

“It's this new territory for all of us, and they’ve been by my side and really just helping me navigate things.”

Adrenaline masked severity of setback

One area where some have had particularly pointed, and even conspiratorial, commentary to share is about Daniels’ medical status to begin with. After all, head coach Dan Quinn said the quarterback could have returned to action against the Minnesota Vikings. So why then can he not return to play two or even three weeks after that game?

“I mean, adrenaline is a hell of a drug,” Daniels said when asked what was different after the Vikings game compared to shortly after he aggravated his elbow injury. “So that's a big one. But things changed when stuff settled down. I woke up the next day, that's kind of when really everything settles down, and I just woke the next day, I did some tests, I felt it in different things, and just kind of being honest, going forward because longevity is a big thing.”

Frustration, disappointment, and don’t forget surprise, as another way to describe 2025 for the Commanders and Daniels specifically.

“Yeah, I have been surprised [laughs]. I mean, nobody wants to be injured. You work so hard and put in so much work daily and in the offseason to get to this point.

“I mean, I can't really avoid the injuries that I've dealt with; those are just freak accidents. So, you kind of reevaluate after the season.”

Commanders shift focus to 2026

Clearly, work will need to be done in the offseason, by players, coaches, and the organization as a whole, because there’s still plenty of potential to be leveraged, once the parameters are reset to more advantageous levels.

Even in what turned out to be Daniels’s last game of the season, you could see that some conversations had been had, and efforts to minimize contact to the quarterback had been made. Perhaps it’s too little too late for 2025, but it’s a positive sign of things to come in 2026 and beyond.

Nobody likes it, and everyone would prefer that Daniels were on the field. But, “I just gotta go with the battles, and obviously it's the story that was written out for me, so I would move on, move forward and learn from it.”

A few other words came up in the conversation. Perseverance, passion, and being the best version of himself are all things Daniels hasn’t lost, and won’t lose through this, whether it’s the support of his family, his teammates, or the knowledge that, as frustrated as everyone is, there’s an equal amount of anticipation for what could be.

And if what that is comes to fruition, then these frustrating moments will have been worth it. We’ll have to wait until 2026 to find out.

