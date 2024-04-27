Washington Commanders Select Kansas State TE Ben Sinnott with 53rd Pick in NFL Draft
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders picked early in the NFL Draft, and then waited more than 32 picks before making their next.
While the Commanders took time to welcome quarterback Jayden Daniels to the organization there was a storm coming.
As soon as Day 2 of the NFL Draft got going, Washington got active in a hurry.
After picking Illinois defensive tackle Johnny Newton at No. 36 the team then traded out of No. 40 back to Nos. 50 and 53.
With No. 50 the Commanders added a cornerback to the roster, Michigan's Mike Sainristil, and then at No. 53 they took Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott.
"Athletic F tight end with an ability to add value in the passing game and handle some blocking duties in space," NFL.com says about Sinnott in their draft profile. "The former walk-on has added 40 pounds to his frame without losing his speed or agility. He’s an adequate route runner with the quickness to compete against man coverage on all three levels and get additional yards after the catch."
Washington added veteran tight end Zach Ertz to the roster this offseason after moving on from Logan Thomas and now add a new rookie to the room that also includes John Bates, Cole Turner, and Amari Rogers.
Sinnott will presumably have an opportunity to carve out an early role with the Commanders due in part to Ertz's age and status as a veteran nearing the end of his career, and will battle early with Turner for time as the third or even second tight end in the room if he can show NFL ability early on.
