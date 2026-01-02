Commanders face 'trap' game against Eagles backups

ASHBURN, Va. – The Washington Commanders will end their 2025 NFL season on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles in a road rematch of the game two weeks ago that ended with a multi-score deficit and two players ejected after a post-two-point-conversion fight on the field.

That rematch, however, was significantly dampened in tone by news that the Eagles would be sitting most of their starters against the Commanders as they prepare for the postseason.

Meanwhile, Washington is preparing for an offseason many expect to bring plenty of changes, hoping to enter the next phase of the NFL calendar off a win rather than a three-game losing streak.

Plenty of people in Philadelphia are unhappy about the idea of key starters resting in Week 18 to manufacture a bye week where the team didn’t earn one, and if we’re being honest, it does feel a bit like playing not to lose instead of to win. That being said, hindsight will determine if the move is a good one or not, and despite the fact that names like defensive tackle Jalen Carter, quarterback Jalen Hurts, and running back Saquon Barkley won’t be on the field, the Commanders aren’t coming into the weekend thinking they’re facing an Eagles team interested in rolling over ahead of the playoffs. Instead, Washington is going to face a second-team squad eager to prove itself, and given how injured the burgundy and gold have been this year, it isn’t exactly its projected first-team unit facing them either.

Aug 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee (16) in a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Tanner McKee brings unique challenge

Leading the Eagles into battle on Sunday will be quarterback Tanner McKee, and while he has only attempted 48 career NFL regular-season passes, he’s completed nearly 70 percent of them and has thrown four touchdowns without tossing a single interception.

McKee is 1-0 as a starting quarterback, winning a Week 18 matchup against the New York Giants last season. In that game, McKee completed nearly 66 percent of his passes with two touchdowns and zero interceptions while attempting to throw 41 times, showing that not only will Philadelphia put him in, but it’ll let him throw.

However, McKee isn’t as mobile as Hurts is, so look for Washington to try to get pressure on him. Our focus will be on edge rusher Drake Jackson, who came close to sacking Hurts multiple times two weeks ago, and may just get him against a less-agile quarterback.

In place of Barkley would be running back Tank Bigsby, who scored the rushing touchdown that essentially ended any hopes of a Commanders’ comeback in Week 16.

While he only got four carries against Washington last time out, Bigsby made the most of the opportunity, racking up 37 yards and the one score on those limited touches.

Last week against the Dallas Cowboys, with Daron Payne out, Johnny Newton collected a career-high three sacks, but the unit overall wasn’t able to defend up the middle against the run very well.

With Payne expected to return this weekend, the run defense should be better up the middle, though the edges have had issues containing primary ball-carriers this year as well.

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jahan Dotson (2) celebrates with wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants in the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Dotson seeks revenge against former team

Finally, presuming receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith see little to no action in Week 18, that leaves a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft as the potential No. 2 receiver in the game against the Commanders: Jahan Dotson.

Dotson has 15 catches for 222 yards and one touchdown this season, and while it wouldn’t mean more than the chance to win a second-straight Super Bowl, we’re sure at least part of him wouldn’t mind having a good game against the team that drafted and then traded him on Sunday.

Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders safety Quan Martin (20) celebrates after the Washington Commanders beat the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Secondary faces deep ball test

Safety Quan Martin was benched last weekend for giving up an 80+ yard touchdown to Cowboys receiver KeVontae Turpin after playing out of position on what appeared to be an Inverted Cover-2 coverage against the receiver, who was lined up in the slot and ran a straight line through and behind his area of responsibility.

Don’t be surprised to see the Eagles try to test the same concept at least once if they can get a similar look on Sunday.

Win or lose, after the game, these two teams will go in very separate ways. Understanding where each is entering the contest from, however, there is still plenty to play for, and plenty of reasons to think this game could be just as competitive as the last. That is, after all, what NFC East Division football is all about, right?

