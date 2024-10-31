Cowboys Kicker Brandon Aubrey Tells Story Behind His Surprising Jury Duty Selection
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey was limited the last week and a half at practice, landing on the team's injury report for a very strange reason: Jury duty.
Aubrey didn't miss any game time since this particular trial didn't require juror sequestering—he hit all three attempted extra points and his one attempted field goal in Week 8—but he didn't participate in much of the week's preparation since he was required to be in Forth Worth for the trial.
Aubrey returned to practice on Thursday having fulfilled his civic obligation. He provided more detail on his experience and selection.
While Aubrey opted to not speak much on the trial—which was a domestic violence strangulation case—aside from calling it "frustrating" and "depressing," he did talk through the selection process, revealing he had pushed his jury call once before and couldn't a second time.
"I have a DA sister-in-law, and she said, ‘They will never pick you with your public figure status.’ I disclosed that I had a sister-in-law who was in the DA's office in Dallas, and my brother's a lawyer. So, I was just kind of told I wouldn't be picked, so I just sat there, and I didn't really say much. I was definitely surprised when he picked me," Aubrey said, H/T Jon Machota of The Athletic.
The trial resulted in a guilty verdict for a man who is now sentenced to 65 years in prison.