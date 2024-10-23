Cowboys Kicker Brandon Aubrey Misses Practice With Unique Non-Injury Designation
Every day, NFL players miss practice with all kinds of injuries. Just on Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys had players absent due to ankle, foot, knee, shoulder and wrist maladies.
And then there was kicker Brandon Aubrey.
On Wednesday, Aubrey appeared at the very top of the Cowboys' injury report—unusual enough for a kicker. That paled next to the reason why: Aubrey missed practice because he was summoned for jury duty, which Dallas specifically mentioned on the injury report.
Even Aubrey, an All-Pro and Pro Bowler as a rookie in 2023 as well as a 93% kicker in his short NFL career, is not exempt from doing his civic duty.
Aubrey is hardly the first NFL player to be called for jury duty. For instance, longtime Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Darnell Dockett was called in 2014 and treated fans to an off-the-wall Twitter thread.
The Notre Dame product's availability is worth monitoring as the Cowboys gear up to play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.