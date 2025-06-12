Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer Gave Touching Father's Day Quote About Late Dad Marty
The Dallas Cowboys will be guided by Brian Schottenheimer this upcoming season after the franchise hired the first-time head coach in March to replace Mike McCarthy. Schottenheimer is a rookie head coach but grew up around the game thanks to his late father, Marty, who spent 21 years leading NFL franchises.
As Cowboys minicamp wrapped up on Thursday Schottenheimer took a moment to speak to the media about his dad with Father's Day around the corner. He gave a touching quote about Marty, who died in 2021, and got a little choked up while discussing how much he misses his father.
"I know he's proud," Schottenheimer said of Marty. "I miss him. I would tell him that I used all the life lessons he taught me, not just about football but about life and being a good man and a good husband and a good father. I think I'm doing O.K. for myself. But I know he's proud. I miss him like crazy. ... But Father's day will be a special day. I'm obviously a father of two amazing kids. Talked to my mom and I know he's looking down on me. But I appreciate you making me get teared up, you know, up here on the last day of minicamp."
A heartwarming moment, and an emotional one.