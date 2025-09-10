SI

Cowboys Could Lose Former All-Pro Defender for 'Weeks' With Injury

Dallas came up short against the Eagles in its opener.

Patrick Andres

DaRon Bland is reportedly in line to miss games with a foot injury.
DaRon Bland is reportedly in line to miss games with a foot injury. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Cowboys—already smarting from a close loss in their opener—appear to have received more bad news this week.

Dallas cornerback DaRon Bland could miss "a couple of weeks" after hurting his foot in practice Monday, according to a Wednesday afternoon report from Todd Archer of ESPN.

Bland, 26, started the Cowboys' season-opening 24–20 loss to the Eagles Thursday. He recorded three total tackles—two solo and one assisted.

The fourth-year Sacramento State and Fresno State product—once a fifth-round draft pick with one FBS season to his name—received a four-year, $92 million extension on Aug. 31 despite missing much of 2024 with a stress fracture. Bland was one of the NFL's best defenders in 2023, returning a record five interceptions for touchdowns as he garnered All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.

Dallas—still recovering defensively after trading defensive lineman Micah Parsons to the Packers on Aug. 28—is scheduled to play the Giants Sunday and the Bears on Sept. 21.

