SI

Cowboys, Dak Prescott Agree to Amended Contract in Cap-Clearing Move

Dallas is looking to free up cap space ahead of NFL free agency that is set to begin on March 12.

Mike McDaniel

The Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott have agreed to a restructured contract.
The Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott have agreed to a restructured contract. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys and franchise quarterback Dak Prescott have agreed to a restructured contract that will free up $36 million in cap space ahead of the start of free agency on March 12, according to a report from Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Prescott signed a four-year, $240 million contract last offseason that included $231 million guaranteed. There is a potential out in the contract for Prescott and the Cowboys following the 2027 season.

Prescott played in only eight games for the Cowboys last season before having surgery to repair a torn hamstring. Prior to the injury, he completed 64.7% of his passes for 1,978 yards and 11 touchdowns to eight interceptions.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL