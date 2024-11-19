SI

Cowboys Fumbled Twice On One Play Leading to Texans TD and NFL Fans Had Jokes

A wacky play with two Cowboys fumbles led to a touchdown for the Texans defense.

Blake Silverman

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Rush against the Houston Texans.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Rush against the Houston Texans. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
It's been a rough Monday Night Football showing for Cooper Rush and the Dallas Cowboys.

Even though they weren't expected to win as a heavy underdog at home against the Houston Texans, the vibes aren't great in Dallas after two turnovers and even a missed field goal from stud kicker Brandon Aubrey.

The wackiest play of the night came shortly after a bright spot for the Cowboys, a 29-yard completion from Rush to CeeDee Lamb. Unfortunately, though, it wasn't a sign of more good things to come.

A few plays later, Rush fumbled as he was sacked. Dallas' rookie lineman Tyler Guyton scooped up the ball and seemingly tried to turn it up field before he fumbled himself. Houston's Derek Barnett picked up the ball and ran it the other way for a score.

NFL fans quickly took to the internet to joke about the absurd fail from the Cowboys offense:

The play was the likely final nail in the coffin for the Cowboys as they fell behind three scores in the fourth quarter. The Texans have five sacks on the night. Dallas are on the verge of falling to 3-7. They travel to the nation's capital to play the Washington Commanders next week.

Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated. Blake has covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball since 2021 for numerous sites including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's degree in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

