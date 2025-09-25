Cowboys DT Kenny Clark Says Trade From Packers Was 'Most Shocked I've Ever Been'
Ahead of his reunion match with his former team on Sunday night, newly minted Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark has opened up a bit about his reaction to the trade that sent him to Dallas and Micah Parsons to Green Bay.
For starters, he said he was in his basement when he found out, and had just come back from grabbing his daughter some ice cream.
"I was shocked, man," Clark told reporters on Wednesday. "That is probably the most shocked I have ever been in my life. Of course, I heard the rumors that the Packers was gonna trade for Micah and all that kind of stuff. But I never thought it was going to be me that was going to be traded. It is what it is."
Watch part of that answer below:
"When you've been somewhere for nine years, it's hard to not have those emotions, but it's another game," Clark added of the forthcoming contest, which he noted he does not view as "personal."
"It's another game at the end of the day. I'm definitely going to be amped up. I'm gonna be ready to go, and prepare to do everything I gotta do in order to help my team win, but, at the end of the day, yeah, we're trying to get 1-0 this week."
Parsons was similarly diplomatic when talking about the contest, noting Wednesday that he has "no hard feelings" toward the city and isn't pressed that the Cowboys won't be welcoming him home with a tribute video.
“There’s a lot of things I can consider disrespectful throughout this process, but I wouldn’t say the tribute is one of them," he told reporters.
It's going to be a very interesting game, and in primetime, no less. Kick off is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. on NBC.