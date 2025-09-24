Micah Parsons Shares Thoughts on Cowboys Not Making Tribute Video for His Dallas Return
Micah Parsons is set to make his much-anticipated return to Dallas on Sunday, facing the Cowboys for the first time since they traded him to the Packers less than a month ago. While Parsons wanted to remain with the Cowboys, they were unable to agree on an extension, and Parsons wound up requesting a trade.
Though Parsons was a four-time Pro Bowler, two-time first team All-Pro and tremendous player during his time in Dallas, the Cowboys will not be honoring his return with a video tribute. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said earlier this week that he felt "it's not appropriate" to have a video tribute for Parsons.
While Parsons has been open about the challenges of his final offseason in Dallas, he does not mind their decision to hot play a video tribute for him.
“There’s a lot of things I can consider disrespectful throughout this process, but I wouldn’t say the tribute is one of them," Parsons told reporters on Wednesday. "I just think there's hard feelings maybe there for them, but for me, I'm happy where I'm at. And we got a really good football team."
Parsons might not be getting a video tribute, but he does believe he'll receive a warm reception from the Dallas fans. Parsons has expressed his gratitude to Cowboys fans multiple times since requesting a trade and leaving for the Packers, and it wouldn't be surprising for the fans to be excited to see him when he returns to AT&T Stadium.