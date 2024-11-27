Cowboys LB Micah Parsons Gives High Praise to Saquon Barkley Amid MVP Campaign
By any measure, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is having an historic season.
Through 11 games, Barkley has carried the ball 223 times for 1,392 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging a career-high 126.5 yards per game. His 17-game pace is currently on track to surpass the numbers that former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson put up in his 2012 MVP campaign.
If Barkley keeps up his current pace, he's on track to rush for 2,151 yards and 19 touchdowns. He's also on a 2,548-yard all-purpose pace as well.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, who hails from Penn State just like Barkley, had nothing but good things to say about Barkley and his quest for league MVP.
"Saquon's up for MVP now. I mean, I knew it would be really good," Parsons said. "I said Saquon is about to go outrageous in Philly. You know why? Look at the past three years. Look at what Philly has done for their running backs. ...Saquon's in his own league right now. ...He's not a Pro Bowler this year. He's first-team All-Pro. He's offensive player of the year. He might strike MVP. He's on pace to break every record. This is an outrageous season," Parsons added.
It's clear that the New York Giants made quite the mistake by letting Barkley go, but it's worked out well for the running back as he has put up a career-year for an NFC contender while the Giants continue to fail to get out of their own way.