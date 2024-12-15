Greg Olsen Blasts Refs, NFL After Controversial Call in Cowboys-Panthers
Greg Olsen has quickly become one of the best analysts in football and a big reason why is he has never shied away from sharing his feelings when he thinks refs have made a bad call.
That continued Sunday in Carolina where Olsen is on the call for the Cowboys-Panthers game. Panthers safety Xavier Woods drilled Ceedee Lamb after the wide receiver hauled in a pass from Cooper Rush. The refs threw a flag and issued an unnecessary roughness penalty on Woods, who appeared to get a clean hit on Lamb.
Olsen was not impresed with the refs, saying: "Listen, if we're going to outlaw this in the NFL then we just have to tell our defensive backs you gotta let 'em just catch it because it's just not a penalty."
Olsen added that the hit looked bad in real time, but on the replay it appeared that Woods did things the right way.
Here's Olsen's breakdown of the penalty:
Tom Brady could learn a thing or two from Olsen.