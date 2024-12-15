SI

Greg Olsen Blasts Refs, NFL After Controversial Call in Cowboys-Panthers

Olsen was not impressed with this call.

Andy Nesbitt

Carolina's Xavier Woods was called for unnecessary roughness for this hit on Dallas' CeeDee Lamb.
Carolina's Xavier Woods was called for unnecessary roughness for this hit on Dallas' CeeDee Lamb. / @FOX
Greg Olsen has quickly become one of the best analysts in football and a big reason why is he has never shied away from sharing his feelings when he thinks refs have made a bad call.

That continued Sunday in Carolina where Olsen is on the call for the Cowboys-Panthers game. Panthers safety Xavier Woods drilled Ceedee Lamb after the wide receiver hauled in a pass from Cooper Rush. The refs threw a flag and issued an unnecessary roughness penalty on Woods, who appeared to get a clean hit on Lamb.

Olsen was not impresed with the refs, saying: "Listen, if we're going to outlaw this in the NFL then we just have to tell our defensive backs you gotta let 'em just catch it because it's just not a penalty."

Olsen added that the hit looked bad in real time, but on the replay it appeared that Woods did things the right way.

Here's Olsen's breakdown of the penalty:

Tom Brady could learn a thing or two from Olsen.

Andy Nesbitt
