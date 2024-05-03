Michael Irvin Let Go by NFL Network After 15 Years as Analyst
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin has been let go by the NFL Network after a 15-year tenure as an analyst. Irvin, who joined the network in 2009, provided valuable insights and commentary during his time there. However, recent developments led to his departure.
Irvin’s journey with the NFL Network was not without its challenges. In 2023, he faced allegations of improper behavior. A woman accused him of making lewd comments during the Super Bowl festivities in Phoenix, Arizona. As a result, the network suspended Irvin from its programming during the 2023 season.
The case eventually reached a settlement, and Irvin was reinstated. However, it appears that this reinstatement was temporary. The NFL Network has now decided to part ways with the Hall of Famer.
Irvin’s absence will undoubtedly be felt by viewers who appreciated his football expertise and charismatic presence. Over the years, he contributed to various shows on the network, including the popular “GameDay Morning” during the season. His departure marks the end of an era.
After 21 years, the nightly news show “NFL Total Access” will air its final episode on May 17. The show, which featured highlights, analysis, and interviews, has been a staple for football fans.
The network recently implemented a round of layoffs, affecting both on-air personalities and behind-the-scenes staff. While Irvin’s departure is confirmed, other names have not yet been disclosed.
Earlier in the year, reports surfaced that ESPN was in talks with the NFL about a potential partnership. While no finalized deal has been announced, the possibility of ESPN taking control of some of the NFL’s media operations remains intriguing. Irvin, meanwhile, continues his work as a guest on FS1’s “Undisputed” but his time with the NFL Network has come to an end.