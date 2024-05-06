Cowboys May Be Targeting Pittsburgh's Najee Harris
The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2024 offseason with high expectations. Owner Jerry Jones made it clear that the team was going “all-in” to contend for a Super Bowl title. However, instead of making significant free-agent moves, the Cowboys opted for modest changes to their roster. One notable move was re-signing running back Ezekiel Elliott, but concerns remained about the overall depth in the running back room.
Recent rumors have linked the Cowboys to Najee Harris, who was their first round draft pick in the 2021 NFL draft.
Adam Crowley, who works for 93.7 The Fan, said Monday morning: "So here's the hot, hot, hot Steelers trade rumor. It comes from one guy from Fan Sided and the other guy from Bleacher Report, so I don't know if it's the most credible thing. I also don't know if it's not, because both of those guys say they have Steelers sources, and the rumor is this: The Dallas Cowboys could be interested in trading for Najee Harris."
In a proposed trade, according to Adam Crowley, the Cowboys would acquire Najee Harris along with a 2025 sixth-round pick from the Steelers. In exchange, the Steelers would receive a 2025 fourth-round pick from Dallas. While this trade would be a short-term rental (given Harris’s contract situation), it could pay dividends for the Cowboys during the 2024 season.
Despite re-signing Elliott, the Cowboys lack depth at the running back position. Harris would provide insurance and elevate the overall talent level in the backfield. At this point in their careers, Harris is younger and arguably more explosive than Elliott. His ability to contribute both as a runner and a receiver would add a new dimension to the Cowboys’ offense. The Cowboys are aiming for a deep playoff run and a shot at the Super Bowl. Adding a player of Harris’s caliber could be the missing piece to their championship puzzle.
However, some argue that Harris doesn’t fit the Cowboys’ long-term plan. With Elliott as the presumed starter, investing future draft capital for a short-term rental might not align with the team’s overall strategy.
While the trade rumor remains very speculative, it highlights that the Cowboys might be willing to explore options at the running back position. Whether they ultimately pursue Harris or not, the discussion underscores the team’s commitment to maximizing their chances in the upcoming season.