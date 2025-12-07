Former NFL QB offers alternative opinion on George Pickens following Week 14 loss

George Pickens has been a hot topic for Dallas Cowboys following their loss to the Detroit Lions.

Pickens, who has been unstoppable all season, had his worst game as a Cowboy in Week 14. He finished with just 37 yards on five receptions and was called out for his body language afterward.

Richard Sherman went all-in during post-game coverage, saying Pickens looked uninterested. His criticism got the most attention, especially when Pickens responded, but he's far from the only analyst saying Pickens is a problem.

On Sunday, however, someone stuck up for Pickens. Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith said Pickens was taken out of the game by Detroit, saying he "got everybody open." Smith added that there was a lot being made out of nothing, while noting how well everyone else did around Pickens.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

"But for me, listen, I went back and watched every snap of this and George Pickens. Honestly, I think we're making a lot out of nothing," Smith said.

"This guy got doubled all game. And when I mean doubled, I mean cloud. A corner hard inside at the line of scrimmage, safety over the top. And you used to see this all the time back in the day. CeeDee Lamb, there's a reason he got so many targets in that first half. There was no help with him. It was man-on-man with no help for him all day. There's a reason Ryan Flournoy got all those targets in the second half because, again, George Pickens was taking two. We saw it on the interceptions. Corner sitting hard inside. He's trying to run slant. How many times have we seen him win on those?"

"[George Pickens] got everybody open." 👀



Alex Smith reacts to the Cowboys after their TNF loss to the Lions 🏈 pic.twitter.com/9WC0MGAjcO — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 7, 2025

Alex Smith identified the true issue Cowboys must fix

Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson tackles Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before diving into Pickens, Smith offered up his more pressing concern. He said the Cowboys have been really good at home, but when they leave Dallas, it's a different story.

After losing in Detroit, the Cowboys are now just 2-5 on the road compared to 4-1-1 at AT&T Stadium. That's a major problem, especially since they'll likely be on the road if they somehow sneak into the playoffs.

