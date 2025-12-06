Every opposing offense is attacking the same Cowboys defender, and it's working

The Detroit Lions had their way with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14. They won 44-30, and their offense was able to rack up 408 yards and faced just eight third downs in 12 drives.

Dallas actually held the ball longer and had 76 plays compared to 57, and faced nearly twice as many third downs. They also had just nine more yards despite nearly 20 more snaps on offense.

That's a sign that Detroit was picking up chunk yardage throughout the night, and it was often against the same defender. Whether in the run or pass, the Lions had success when going after Kenneth Murray.

There are multiple examples of Murray struggling to make plays, including a passing play on the opening drive. On 1st-and-10 early in the game, Murray was juked out of his shoes by Jahmyr Gibbs. To be fair, not many linebackers are making that play, but Murray did himself no favors by dropping too far back, giving himself no chance to make a play on the ball.

Sheesh Jahmyr Gibbs just juked former #Titans LB Kenneth Murray out of his shoes!



Not sure how many LBs are making that play on Gibbs in space though.

Later, while facing a 2nd-and-10 in the second quarter, Murray took himself out of the play on a Gibbs run. By moving in the wrong direction, Murray left a huge hole for Gibbs to gash the defense.

Watch #59



NO CLUE WHAT HE'S DOING

Murray finished with a grade of 31.9, according to PFF, which is actually an improvement on his 29.0 in their Week 13 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. It's not a new issue either, with Murray earning a 36.8 overall and a stunningly low 29.1 run defense grade.

Kenneth Murray has been struggling all season

Murray has been a player opposing offensive coordinators have attacked throughout the season, with great success.

Law Nation Sports broke down the worst defensive plays for Dallas this season, beginning with Murray failing to diagnose and stop a screen pass to Jahan Dotson against the Philadelphia Eagles. In Week 2, it was Murray again as he ran with the wrong player on a vertical route, allowing the New York Giants to hit a big play to Wan'Dale Robinson.

Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, it was again Murray, who was taken out of the play by a much smaller running back while blitzing. This continued through the first six weeks, with Law Nation finally selecting Markquese Bell for the worst defensive play of the week in Week 7.

Kenneth Murray has been a liability all year long. Slow reactions, bad run fits, high missed tackles, and bottom-tier coverage — the same issues he had with his previous team showed up again in Dallas. You can't find any tape from camp, preseason, or the season that justifies him…

Dallas seemed ready to admit their mistake with Murray when they traded for Logan Wilson at the NFL trade deadline. Wilson, however, continues to take fewer snaps than Murray, which is another reason fans have had enough of Matt Eberflus as defensive coordinator.

Perhaps Eberflus doesn't trust Wilson enough, but continuing to put Murray on the field when he's been struggling so mightily is negligence at this point.

