Dak Prescott ready to 'push back' on crucial Dallas Cowboys decision

The Dallas Cowboys were aggressive in the penultimate game of the season on Christmas Day, holding off a late charge by the Washington Commanders to snap a three-game streak and return to the win column.

The game looked like it could be a runaway for Dallas early in the game, but the Commanders made things close down the final stretch.

Following the game, in which star quarterback Dak Prescott was under pressure early and often, he was asked about whether he would finish out the season or if he was considering sitting out the final game with the NFL playoffs no longer in the picture.

MORE: Emmitt Smith voices faith in Dallas Cowboys future during Netflix Christmas game

Prescott discussed the possibility of sitting out the team's season finale, especially after being sacked six times on Christmas, but while he said he will listen to their reasoning, he added he would be prepared to push back.

Kay Adams interviews Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott after the win over the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

“I love this game,” he added, via The Athletic. “I love any opportunity I get to play it. That being said, if I get to go out there, I’m going to give it my best. I’m going to prepare the same way. I’m going to be the same player that you guys know. I understand the reasons why, maybe not. If I’m approached with that, I’ll handle that then.

"I’m going to enjoy Christmas, man,” he said. “I’m going to have some eggnog. And I’ll deal with that when I get looking back to the film. We’re playing to win.”

MORE: Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah Jane drops Cowboys QB's government name in charming Christmas pics

It will be interesting to see what the team ultimately decides to do in the season finale against the division rival New York Giants, because they could opt to take a closer look at what they have in backup quarterback Joe Milton III.

But, after everything Prescott has given to the team this season and with the NFL passing yards crown within reach, the team should let their star quarterback be the one to make the final decision. He's earned that right.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott touchback against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Cowboys' final game of the 2025-26 campaign will take place on Saturday, January 3, or Sunday, January 4, at MetLife Stadium. An official date or kickoff time has not been determined.

4 studs & 2 duds from Cowboys' narrow Christmas escape vs Commanders

Rapid reactions from Cowboys' aggressive Week 17 win over Commanders

Cowboys' Dak Prescott adds to franchise record book during Christmas Day win

Cowboys RB Javonte Williams' injury spoils Christmas for fantasy football owners

New Cowboys 2026 NFL mock draft gift wraps defensive stars for Dallas