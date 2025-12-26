Jerry Jones’ blunt defensive assessment cranks up Matt Eberflus' hot seat
It was a good Christmas Day for the Dallas Cowboys as they were able to knock off an NFC East rival on the road. The Cowboys rode a hot start on offense to a 30-23 victory against the Washington Commanders.
As has been the case all season, the defense wasn't up to the task as they allowed Washington to fight back from a 21-3 deficit, making it a close contest. Dallas held them off, thanks in large part to an aggressive offense controlling the clock.
Still, it was alarming to watch the defense struggle against a team that was without its star quarterback, Jayden Daniels, and his backup, Marcus Mariota. With them sidelined, the Cowboys faced off with veteran Josh Johnson, who had one of the best games of his career.
Johnson was 15-of-23 for 198 yards and had no turnovers while being sacked just once. Washington was also thin at running back with Chris Rodriguez Jr. injured, but they still dominated on the ground with an average of 8.6 yards per attempt. Rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt led the way with 105 yards and two touchdowns on just 11 attempts.
On Friday, Jerry Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan and was asked if he was pleased with the scheme and coaching on defense. His response was rather blunt, with Jones saying he wasn't at all pleased.
“No. No. Not at all. We have a lot of work to do over there. But we can do it." - Jones on the Cowboys' defense.
Week 18 feels like the last time Matt Eberflus will coach the Dallas Cowboys' defense
Jones has been adamant that the Cowboys won't move on from defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus during the season, but his comments suggest he's ready for something different in 2026.
Considering the way the defense has failed to show any real improvement throughout the season, this feels like the right move. Eberflus has had plenty of success as a defensive coach, but he's not the right fit for this roster.
Dallas has to find more talent for sure, but getting a coordinator who fits the talent better is going to be the first step toward making a positive change.
