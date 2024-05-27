Meeting the Dallas Cowboys 2024 draft class part 1: Tyler Guyton
The Dallas Cowboys believe they really nailed the 2024 NFL Draft. The team brought in a nice balance of offensive and defensive weapons to load up for the 2024 season. With a few key players deciding the grass was greener elsewhere, the Cowboys knew precisely how to attack the draft with their first pick, going with an offensive lineman.
It hurt to see 13-year veteran Tyron Smith decide to leave the Dallas franchise. Smith spent all 13 years of his career with the Cowboys but has decided that protecting Aaron Rodgers with the New York Jets is where he needs to be. Unfortunately, in the NFL, the time for reflection is short-lived. Teams have to move on and move on quickly. Which is exactly why the front office wasn't going to miss on a new tackle coming to town.
Rd 1:29 Tyler Guyton
What do you do when your 6'5, 300lb lineman decides to skip town? You bring in a 6'6, 300lb lineman like Tyler Guyton. The Oklahoma behemoth already looks the part, as his size and strength make him look unmoveable at the offensive line. With Guyton and Tyler Smith, the Cowboys could have a formidable duo that could allow Dak Prescott to have a nap before even thinking about where to throw the ball.
Guyton spent two years at TCU, one as a redshirt freshman, before deciding to transfer to Oklahoma for his sophomore and junior seasons. In that time, Guyton played four seasons in the Big-12 conference. This seems like a no-brainer decision by the front office and a pick that fans will love this coming season.