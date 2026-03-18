Former Dallas Cowboys LB Unexpectedly Retires
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The Dallas Cowboys have made some major changes to their defense this offseason, highlighted by parting ways with Matt Eberflus and hiring defensive coordinator Christian Parker along with multiple new additions to the roster.
However, things got rolling before free agency started, as the Cowboys released linebacker Logan Wilson just a little over three months after acquiring him in a midseason trade with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Wilson, 29, appeared to still have more football in front of him, but that possibly was put to an unexpected end on Wednesday.
Wilson announced on social media that he is retiring from the NFL after six seasons in the league, something that comes as a surprise for the former third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Logan Wilson Briefly Mentions Cowboys in Retirement Announcement
"After a lot of thought and prayer, I've decided to officially retire from the NFL," Wilson wrote. " ... Cincinnati will always mean a lot to me. The teammates, coaches, staff, and fans made those years unforgettable. That 2021 playoff run was something special."
Though Wilson spent less than a full season with Dallas, he still took time in his social media post to thank the Cowboys.
"I'm also thankful for the opportunity to finish this season in Dallas and for the way
that locker room welcomed me in," Wilson wrote.
The writing seemed to be on the wall for Wilson toward the end of this past season with the Cowboys.
Wilson did not play in the team's Week 16 game against the Washington Commanders, a move that head coach Brian Schottenheimer called a coaching mistake by Eberflus, which was one of the many blunders for the now-fired defensive coordinator this past season.
During his time in Cincinnati, Wilson appeared in 76 games with 65 starts while posting 541 total tackles (315 solo), 5.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, 25 pass breakups and 11 interceptions.
With Dallas, Wilson played in seven games (one start), tallying 24 total tackles (15 solo), one forced fumble and one pass breakup in that span.
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Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.Follow ZachDimmitt7