Cowboys Insider Not Pressing Panic Button on Massive Linebacker Void

The Dallas Cowboys spent the early wave of NFL free agency working to improve the defense, but some major holes remain on the roster. One of the team's biggest weaknesses is at inside linebacker.

Dallas brought in several reinforcements in the secondary, but has not touched the linebacker position despite being linked to some of the top players at the position who were available. The team struck out and now needs to get creative to find a solution.

While some pundits have bashed Dallas for not addressing the position, team insider Tommy Yarrish believes there is no need for Cowboys Nation to press the panic button.

New defensive coordinator Christian Parker and the coaching staff have been thorough in evaluating talent, and they will have more opportunities to continue the rebuild as the offseason goes on.

Denver Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker during training camp at UCHealth Training Complex. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

"Well, if the season started tomorrow they should be very concerned because they don't have much there at all. The good thing is there's still plenty of time to make additions. I think back to last season when the Cowboys were in desperate need of another wide receiver to pair with CeeDee Lamb," Yarrish wrote. "Going into free agency, there was talk about who they could add there. Parris Campbell was the only free agent signing Dallas made, and he wasn't going to fit that role. Going into the draft, wide receiver was on a lot of people's minds with the 12th overall pick, until Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan got taken by the Panthers. So what'd they do? Made a trade for George Pickens after the draft, and that worked out pretty well.

"Now, every situation is different, no doubt. But the Cowboys have shown that if they don't find the right guy in free agency or the draft, they're willing to make a move before the season begins to fill that gap."

When installing a new scheme, patience is key, because last season, the Cowboys brought in a handful of new players that did not pan out. Linebacker Kenneth Murray and cornerback Kaiir Elam struggled throughout the year, so the team wants to make sure Parker gets guys who will make an impact on the field.

Whether that be through the draft, another free agent signing, or trade before camp, the opportunity is there for improvement. After all, with the way the linebacking corps struggled last season, there is nowhere to go but up.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.