Bills Blowout Cowboys 26-15 in Thanksgiving Day Embarrassment

ARLINGTON - There is one question being asked by fans of the Dallas Cowboys after their impotent performance in a 26-15 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day.

"Where do we go from here?"

It was a game that Jerry Jones wanted, it was a game that the Cowboys had to get for playoff and divisional purposes, and it was a game that Jason Garrett needed to keep his name out of the fire in the upcoming week.

It wasn't to be, however, as the Josh Allen-led Bills dominated the Cowboys in just about every sense of the word, with Allen completing 19-24 passes for 231 yards and a touchdown while rushing for an additional 43 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

At one point, Allen had completed 11 passes in a row on the hapless Cowboys defense, which allowed the Bills to amass a total of 356 yards and holds on to the football for a total of 33 minutes and 12 seconds.

Some of those throws on that streak were hauled in by former Cowboys slot-man Cole Beasley, who got the last laugh in catching six passes for 110 yards and a touchdown in his former stadium.

Dallas, on the other hand, was able to move the football for the most part against the Buffalo defense, putting up 426 total yards of their own in the game, including 355 yards and two scores from Dak Prescott.

Unfortunately for Dallas, they also made far too many mistakes to survive, with Prescott turning the ball over twice, Dallas turning it over on downs two additional times, and Brett Maher missing a pair of field goals, that could have potentially made it a one-score game down the stretch.

Ezekiel Elliott was also unable to make any sort of significant impact in the outcome of the game, carrying the ball just 12 times for 71 yards, and catching seven passes for an additional 66 yards.

Following the loss, Dallas (6-6) has now dropped three of their last four games and has fallen back down to .500 for the first time since their 24-22 loss to the New York Jets back in October. It will also finish the season 1-3 against the AFC East, with the lone victory over the division coming against the Miami Dolphins in week three.

So where do the Cowboys go from here? That remains unclear at the moment but given the reports from early Thursday afternoon, Jason Garrett's job will likely remain safe for now.

Until then, it's back to the drawing board for the Cowboys, who have a full week of rest before they take on the Chicago Bears in Chicago next Thursday night on Fox.