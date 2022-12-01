Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Reveals Brace Plan for Knee Injury

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is fresh off his best performance of the year as he rushed for 92 yards on 16 carries and got himself a touchdown in a 28-20 win over the Giants.

Thanksgiving against New York was Elliott's second game back after his knee injury against the Detroit Lions forced him to miss games against the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers.

Is the knee brace almost ready to come off?

"I feel a lot better, getting better every day," Elliott said this week in preparation for Sunday night's visit from the Colts. "I almost feel like I could get out of this brace, but we going to keep it on just for safety reasons. I feel good.

"Right now, it's working. If it's not broken, don't fix it."

​Since Elliott suffered a knee injury last season that hindered his production, the brace usage seems wise enough.

Meanwhile, the 8-3 Cowboys against the 4-7-1 Indianapolis Colts has many seeing Dallas as overwhelming favorites to secure a ninth win of the season.

But Elliott isn't taking the lowly Colts lightly.

"I look at this Colts defense as a good challenge," Elliott said. "I look at their front. They've got a good interior defensive line, good edge rushers, good linebacking crew, and they play very smart, very disciplined, play gap-sound, and they play hard.

"So I think it's a good test for us. I think we gotta not beat ourselves, and we'll be in a good spot."

The Cowboys did their best to "beat themselves" on Thanksgiving against the Giants, as 13 total penalties were a blight on an otherwise good day at AT&T Stadium.

Offensive lineman Terence Steele knows the team can't have that amount of penalties going forward.

"We can't have any pre-snap penalties," Steele said. "They bite us in the butt."

Quarterback Dak Prescott added: "We've got to, first off, stop with the penalties. We've got to be more disciplined."

Combine no costly penalties with Indy's struggles, and - brace or no brace - we could see the "Old Zeke" again vs. the Colts.

