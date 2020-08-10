Cowboys Camp: McCarthy Supports Players In Civil-Rights Movement

FRISCO - From the very top, the Dallas Cowboys as an organization continue to quietly discuss how to best handle the civil-rights movement, in sports and beyond. On Friday, in a virtual meeting with the media, new coach Mike McCarthy took a position of a sort.

”I know for me personally, it’s made me take a hard look at the blind spots that I may have in my life from my experiences,” McCarthy said. “One thing I do know, and we continue to echo to everybody involved in football operations, is to take a step back. I think we all need to listen more. How can we really be part of the progress?

"I think the organization’s statement of 'protest through progress' is right on the money. So that’s really where our focus will be. We’ll definitely support players any way we can.”

McCarthy is referencing the video produced by the club that showed assorted players and their community activity. Meanwhile, as the mere thought of "civil rights'' has become increasingly politicized, CowboysSI.com has reported exclusively on owner Jerry Jones' consultation with prominent corporate sponsors in an effort to craft the right messages and policies.

But Jones has otherwise been quiet on the issue - and has been called out by some of his own players for that silence.

"These are conversations that we’ll continue to have,” McCarthy said. "In fairness to us, this is the first time we have been in the building together.''

Following the police-custody murder of George Floyd, a new civil-rights movement is a prominent part of sports conversation. As it relates to the Cowboys, under Jones' directive, Dallas players over the years have largely been instructed, for instance, to toe the line during the pregame playing of the national anthem.

Is a new policy being put in place? McCarthy isn't yet able to address that specifically, but ...

"All of those things will be talked about,'' the coach said. "My particular stance is it’s a time to step back and listen and make sure we are in the right place.”