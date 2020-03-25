Cowboys Go Big in Free Agency; What if NFL Cancels Everything?

DALLAS - NFL Free agency is off and running with negotiations galore. Dallas Cowboys fans have a lot to be excited about and we’ve got you covered with an up-to-date Cowboys tracker.

COVID-19 has the rest of the sports world at a standstill as protection against the spread of the virus. Amidst the global pandemic, the NFL and the Cowboys have been busier than ever.

Most recently, the Cowboys added veteran tight end Blake Bell and agreed to a deal with big-bodied defensive tackle Dontari Poe.

How is the 2020 roster looking? Here are answers to three questions you may be asking yourself right now. Check out the videos below.

1. Which of the Cowboys outside signings is the blockbuster?

The team has brought in a few very exciting outside additions for 2020; defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, cornerback Maurice Canady, safety Haha Clinton-Dix and tight end Blake Bell.

Each of those players can have a huge impact this season but who is the biggest get?

2. Will the NFL have to consider canceling football?

There is no denying the impact of Coronavirus on the sports landscape is massive.

The virus has prevented teams from meeting with draft prospects and carrying out physicals. However, the NFL is moving forward with the 2020 draft on April 23-25 as a television event instead of in public spectacle in Las Vegas.

In the wake of the Olympics being postponed to 2021, should the NFL take action?

3. What did the Cowboys' "HotBoyz" do for the Dallas community?

Dallas, Texas is under “shelter in place” due to the Coronavirus. The self-proclaimed “HotBoyz” of the Dallas Cowboys stepped up to help locally-owned businesses and first responders.

Thank you for enjoying our coverage of the Dallas Cowboys on CowboysSI.com!