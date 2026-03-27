Cowboys-Titans Trade Proposal Sees Dallas Moving First-Round Pick to Tennessee

It's conceivable the Tennessee Titans could get aggressive and move back into the first round of the 2026 NFL draft in order to land another highly-ranked player.

And, if that's the case, perhaps they would target the Dallas Cowboys' No. 20 overall pick.

That's the hypothetical Brandon Loree of Blogging The Boys has laid out.

He thinks the Titans could be hot for Auburn edge rusher Keldric Faulk, and so much so they'd want to move up from their spot early in the second round to nab him.

"The Tennessee Titans are calling and want to come up to get DE Keldric Faulk. At his pro day, Aaron Whitecotton, among other pro coaches, ran Faulk through his drills," Loree explained. "Last year, Whitecotton famously stood on the table for Dallas to go after Donovan Ezeiruaku — they drafted him."

"If he and Robert Saleh peg him as their guy and they go offense with their first pick, Faulk makes sense as a player to develop and have the 5th-year option. With it being such a defensive-heavy first round, I can’t see Saleh sitting on his hands watching the top guys fly off the board before round 2," Loree added.

A hypothetical trade back scenario for the #Cowboys at pick No. 20.



The Tennessee Titans are calling and want to come up to get DE Keldric Faulk. At his pro day, Aaron Whitecotton, among other pro coaches, ran Faulk through his drills.



Last year, Whitecotton famously stood on… pic.twitter.com/WNpmCuoaRe — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) March 27, 2026

Cowboys-Titans trade proposal

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Loree proposes the following hypothetical trade:

Titans get: Pick No. 20

Cowboys get: Pick Nos. 35 (second round), 96 (fourth round) and 2027 third-round pick

Loree goes to explain the rationale behind that particular proposal.

"The trade value is based off history as recent as last year when the Giants came up to select Jaxson Dart," he said.

"The Giants sent a 2nd, a 3rd and a future 3rd. QB tax will always be a bit more, but with it being a draft that not a lot of movement might happen, the take a hair cut on overall value to get a HIGH second round pick AND the top pick on Day 3," Loree added.

Should the Cowboys make this trade?

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

We would say no.

There simply isn't enough meat on the bone there in that package for the Cowboys to move back that many picks — and that's especially true when you consider just how much help the Cowboys still need on defense.

It would make more sense for Dallas to stick and pick Faulk in that spot rather than handing Tennessee the Auburn prospect.