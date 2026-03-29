3 Riskiest First-Round NFL Draft Options on Dallas Cowboys’ Radar

The 2026 NFL draft is less than one month away, and the Dallas Cowboys have had no problem showing where their focus lies.

While they've spent some time with offensive players, the majority of their pre-draft visits have been focused on defensive players. With no lack of needs, the Cowboys have zeroed in on pass-rushers, linebackers, cornerbacks, and safeties.

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With two picks in the top 20, Dallas can truly transform their defense, provided they get the picks right. That being the case, here's a look at three of the riskiest players they've been linked to in Round 1 of the upcoming draft.

Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor celebrates after a sack against the Indiana Hoosiers. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Miami had one of the most explosive pass-rushing duos in the nation with Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor. While Bain is the superior NFL prospect, Mesidor actually led the Hurricanes with 12.5 sacks in 2025.

When it comes to talent alone, Mesidor is one of the top fits for Dallas. He does come with plenty of risk, however.

At 25 years old, Mesidor is one of the older prospects in the class. That shouldn't be a major concern for Dallas, considering they want to win now, but his injury history should raise some red flags. The Cowboys could benefit from selecting Mesidor, but they need to be sure he won't carry the dreaded "injury-prone" label.

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy jogs during warm-ups before the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and New Mexico State. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The only cornerback in this class who can perform at the same level as Mansoor Delane is Tennessee's Jermod McCoy. The problem for McCoy is that he suffered a torn ACL in January of 2025, causing him to miss his final season with the Volunteers.

McCoy is expected to be fully healthy, and if that's the case, he will be a stud. The concern for Dallas, though, is how many times they have been burned when gambling on injured players.

Whether it was selecting Shavon Revel following a torn ACL or extending Michael Gallup or Terence Steele following their torn ACLs, the Cowboys have been terrible when it comes to making these decisions. That's why McCoy remains one of the riskiest options, even though the upside is through the roof.

Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

Auburn defensive lineman Keldric Faulk during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Unlike the other prospects on this list, Keldric Faulk doesn't enter the draft with a questionable injury history. He's also just 20 years old, making him one of the younger players in the draft. Throw in his ideal measurables, and he's going to excite a lot of scouts.

The problem is that Faulk's production has yet to match up with his potential. That doesn't mean he's not a first-round pick, nor does it mean some team won't be truly happy with Faulk should they make him their top choice.

For the Cowboys, however, it's very risky. As is the case with injured players, they haven't had much luck when allowing the measurables to guide their draft choices. They also need someone who can contribute right away, and Faulk might be best for a team that has time to develop him.