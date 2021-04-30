Cowboys Select Penn State's Micah Parsons With No. 12 Pick In NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys made their first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft official on Thursday, selecting Penn State's Micah Parsons with the No. 12 Overall Pick

After a long offseason of speculation, as well as a trade back with the division rival, the Dallas Cowboys made their 2021 NFL Draft decision final on Thursday night, selecting Penn State Linebacker Micah Parsons with the No. 12 overall pick.

Dallas now unites Parsons with the Cowboys' young linebacker group of Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith, where he should be one of the candidates to man a starting linebacker position.

READ MORE: Source: Dallas Cowboys Eye Florida State 'Blue-Chip' DT In Round 2?

Tabbed a five-star recruit, Parsons was a two-time letterman for head coach Calvin Everett at Harrisburg High Schoo, as well as a two-time letterman at Central Dauphin High School.

Parsons was a team captain as a senior and named Class 5A Defensive Player of the Year in 2017, where he registered 55 tackles, 10.5 sacks, and 17.5 tackles for loss on defense.

He also added 1,239 rushing yards, 99 receiving yards, and 29 touchdowns as a running back.

You can view NFLDraftBible.com's full scouting report of Parsons below:

READ MORE: Dak Prescott Weighs In On Cowboys' Focus In NFL Draft

A big-time prep prospect turned big man on campus, Parsons was an immediate impact player as a true freshman and emerged as the Nittany Lions team leader. The Pennsylvania native shows great change of direction, fluid agility and flies to fill the gap while swarming to the football. He likes to play chess with opposing quarterbacks by giving them different looks and lots of pre-snap gyrations. Parsons possesses excellent speed and quickness when dropping back in coverage. Before opting out, the Penn State staff had discussed utilizing him on the edge in 2020, as he owns some pass-rush skills during his time at defensive end/running back in high school. He also played on special teams and has even been used as a kick returner in practice, a role where the team was open to utilizing him. A fire starter for the defense, making big plays (see Idaho/Pittsburgh 2019) and intense demeanor (ejected versus Maryland). Parsons is a generational type of talent that could arguably play any position, but forecasts as a true MIKE linebacker with his comfort level breaking down the huddle, making the calls on the field and leading his men into battle. He should test out exceedingly well when given the opportunity. It’s hard to fathom that Penn State, which used to be known as “Linebacker U,” has failed to produce a linebacker chosen in the first round since 2000 (LaVar Arrington), but Parsons appears destined to end the drought. There’s not much this kid can’t do.

With Parsons now in the bag, Dallas will now move their attention to the No. 44 pick in the second round on Friday night, where they will either look to continue to rebuild their defense or add some help on the offensive side of the ball.