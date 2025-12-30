Cowboys still confident they can build Super Bowl contender around star QB

Despite failing to make the NFL playoffs for the second consecutive year, the Dallas Cowboys aren't planning to shift their aspirations.

According to Jerry Jones, the Cowboys are sticking with the long-term plan of building a Super Bowl contender around star quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott is currently leading the league in passing yards in his tenth season with the franchise. He's got a 34-yard advantage on Rams' quarterback Matthew Stafford ahead of the regular-season finale, which Jones confirmed Prescott will start.

The offense hasn't been the problem this year. Defensive struggles have marred one of the top offensive attacks in the NFL. Jones believes the Cowboys can turn things around this offseason.

Cowboys Taking Steps To Reach Super Bowl With Dak Prescott

Dec 25, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks on during warmups before the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium.

The Cowboys signed Prescott to a four-year/$240 million deal in September of 2024, which made him the highest-paid player in the NFL at the time. That commitment to Prescott was a big reason the franchise promoted Brian Schottenheimer to head coach.

Schottenheimer joined Dallas as an analyst in 2022. The following year, Schottenheimer's first season as offensive coordinator, Prescott threw a career-high 36 touchdowns, and the Cowboys led the league in scoring.

"We have our eyes, before the season started, and really, when we extended Dak, we knew where we were going and the points of emphasis on that offense," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday.

"That's one of the reasons that Schottenheimer was kind of in the driver's seat as far as the entire coaching staff and being the head coach, is because we thought he was an integral part in continuing the success and continuing Dak's ability to get us where we're trying to go," Jones added.

Jones says the goal is to improve the pieces encircling Prescott. The Cowboys have done that on offense, trading for George Pickens and hitting the trenches through the draft.

The 83-year-old promised fans that Dallas will be much better on defense next season.

"We made a big decision two years ago when we basically extended Dak and made him the emphasis on our roster going forward. What we do has been to get that in shape to get us to the playoffs and get us to the big game, Super Bowl," Jones said. "We made steps toward that this year, believe it or not, we have. We have enhanced the offensive line, we've enhanced the receiving core, the running core around Dak. So I feel very good about where we are there."

"Now we've got to get in there and be more solid [defensively], we can't just depend totally on turnovers, now you can't be void of turnovers, but we've got to have a more solid defense," Jones continued. "That's disappointing this year. We will get better on defense, I promise you that."

The Cowboys will have to retain a few key pieces on offense this offseason, but if they can fill the holes on the other side of the ball, Prescott has shown he can still perform at a high level, despite approaching his 33rd birthday.

