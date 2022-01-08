Cowboys BREAKING: Blake Jarwin Moves to Roster; How Much Will He Play at Eagles?

"Don't watch me walk,'' Jarwin told Dallas coach Mike McCarthy this week, trying to influence his way back onto the 53-man roster. "Watch me run.''

FRISCO - It would be a mistake to assume that Blake Jarwin is about to offer some immediate cure for what ails the Dallas Cowboys - especially as what presently ails the Cowboys, as they approach Saturday night's NFL Week 18 regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Eagles is COVID.

But more talent never hurts. ... even if Jarwin, trying to fight back from a hip surgery, has been moving around The Star looking like he's hurtin' just a bit.

"Don't watch me walk,'' Jarwin told Dallas coach Mike McCarthy this week, trying to influence his way back onto the 53-man roster. "Watch me run.''

And now the Cowboys will watch him run in Philly, as the plan is to activate him to the 53-man roster.

So, how has the long-bodied deep-threat tight end looked in that regard?

"I thought Blake had a nice day," McCarthy said on Thursday morning. "He's put together two really good days. It's exciting. I saw him this morning. He was a little sore, which is to be expected, but he felt really good."

The Cowboys signed the 6-5, 246-pound tight end to a contract extension during the 2020 offseason, hoping that season would be an explosive year for him. But it didn't happen in 2020 due to a torn ACL sustained in Week 1. And it hasn't much happened this year, either, as Jarwin suffered a hip injury in late October.

Jarwin and fellow tight end Dalton Schultz, good pals, like to talk about Dallas featuring a "two-headed monster'' at the position. Will that happen at Philly this week? Maybe, though surely he'll be on a "pitch count.''

And maybe it depends on the game plan, with the Dak Prescott-led Cowboys planning on being "lights-out and dynamic'' and "playing to win'' earlier in the week ... but maybe backing off that now.

To wit: On the COVID list, or the sick list, or the injured list, are Micah Parsons, Tyron Smith, Trevon Diggs, Tony Pollard, Jayron Kearse and Anthony Brown. ... and a host of others. Dallas needs Saturday fill-ins in their spots. (See here.)

At some point, maybe Dallas uses a two-tight-end offense because Jarwin is ready and it's a beneficial concept. Or, at some point, maybe Dallas uses two tight ends because its run out of bodies to do things more conventionally.

"When you have two tight ends that can do really good things with space and have matchup challenges, it gives you flexibility,'' McCarthy said.

Sounds like a plan. ... that Jarwin is surely excited to unveil tonight.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!