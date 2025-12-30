Trevon Diggs Release: How Much Money a New Team Would Have to Pay Him
The Cowboys and cornerback Trevon Diggs are parting ways.
More specifically, the Cowboys are waiving him, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday afternoon. The decision comes months after a dispute regarding how Diggs attacked his rehab from a left knee surgery back in January, as well as an underwhelming 2025 season.
A notable wrinkle here, though, is that any team interested in claiming Diggs off waivers would be responsible for paying out his remaining $472,222 guaranteed game check this season, plus $58, 823 if he's active for Week 18. Per Pelissero, this "makes it likely he clears waivers and then will become a free agent."
There is no guaranteed money on Diggs's contract beyond 2025, according to ESPN's Field Yates.
If Diggs does go unclaimed and becomes a free agent through the end of the regular season, he would not need to wait until March to sign with another team. Per Adam Schefter, the corner has hired David Mulugheta of Athletes First to represent him. (Mulugheta is also the agent of Micah Parsons, Diggs's former teammate and close friend.)
In 2025, the 27-year-old Diggs played in just eight games for 25 combined tackles. He began training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform List (left knee), but was activated in time for the Cowboys' season opener. Still, he ended up missing more time due to an issue with his right knee, as well as a concussion suffered in an at-home incident.
It had been a streak of bad injury luck as of late for the two-time Pro Bowler, who signed a five-year, $97 million extension in July of 2023, but tore his ACL not long after. In 2024, he missed six games because of the issue that required him to get the January 2025 surgery.
One source told ESPN's Todd Archer that the release was due to "a culmination of events, including performance." Archer added that Diggs was "likely a candidate to be released after the season, which would have opened up roughly $12 million in cap space" for Dallas.