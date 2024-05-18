Are the Cowboys poised for another 12-5 season in 2024?
The Dallas Cowboys are a likely playoff candidate once again, and while their ultimate goal will be to win, they will also be evaluating the team's future at multiple positions. Dak Prescott, Zack Martin, CeeDee Lamb, Demarcus Lawrence, and Trey Lance are all in the final year of their contracts, and if they fail to meet expectations, we could be looking at a completely different team in 2025.
Here is how the 2024 season could play out.
Week 1: @ Cleveland Browns (W)
Dallas is on the road against former Cowboy Amari Cooper and the Cleveland Browns. The Cowboys will need to defend the run and stop Myles Garrett, which will provide a tough test for first-round pick Tyler Guyton right out of the gate.
Record: (1-0)
Week 2: New Orleans Saints (W)
The Cowboys will host the Saints in their first home game and must limit Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave's production to come away with the win.
Record: (2-0)
Week 3: Baltimore Ravens (L)
The Cowboys will host reigning MVP Lamar Jackson, and I think this matchup will be similar to the Cowboys' recent struggles when facing dual-threat Josh Allen and the Bills.
Record: (2-1)
Week 4: @ New York Giants (W)
Dak Prescott has not lost to the Giants since his rookie season.
Record: (3-1)
Week 5: @ Pittsburgh Steelers (W)
The Key to this game will be limiting turnovers and protecting Dak Prescott.
Record (4-1)
Week 6: Detroit Lions (W)
Last year's matchup against the Lions was a thriller, with the Cowboys squeaking out the win. Thanks to the home-field advantage, they get the edge again this season.
Record (5-1)
Week 7: Bye Week
Week 8: @ San Francisco 49ers (L)
The Cowboys have lost to the 49ers in each of the last three seasons, and unfortunately, I don't see this season being any different.
Record (5-2)
Week 9: @ Atlanta Falcons (W)
Kirk Cousins has struggled in recent years against the Cowboys pass rush, and Dallas has the edge in almost every position across the field.
Record (6-2)
Week 10: Philadelphia Eagles (L)
The Cowboys will likely split their regular season series with the NFC East rival Eagles.
Record: (6-3)
Week 11: Houston Texans (L)
The Cowboys will struggle at home in the battle for Texas.
Record (6-4)
Week 12: @ Washington Commanders (W)
Dan Quinn will have to wait to beat his former team, and the Cowboys get back to their winning ways.
Record (7-4)
Week 13: New York Giants (W)
Prescott wins his 14th straight game against the Giants in a blowout.
Record: (8-4)
Week 14: Cincinnati Bengals (W)
The last time these teams faced off, the Cowboys won on a game-winning field goal. The Cowboys will take the win again in a similar fashion.
Record: (9-4)
Week 15: @Carolina Panthers (W)
The Panthers' roster is much improved from last year, but they still won't be able to keep up with the red-hot Cowboys.
Record: (10-4)
Week 16: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (W)
The Cowboys face the Buccaneers for the first time since Tom Brady retired.
Record: (11-4)
Week 17: @Philadelphia Eagles (W)
Cowboys split the series with the Eagles, and possibly take the division with this win.
Record: (12-4)
Week 18: Washington Commanders (L)
Dan Quinn gets his revenge against the Cowboys to end the regular season.
Record: (12-5)
If the Cowboys are 12-5, it will be their fourth consecutive season with 12 wins. This would normally be an excellent feat for Dallas, but Cowboys fans and players couldn't care less if it doesn't come with postseason success.