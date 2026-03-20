Cowboys Insider Identifies Two Linebacker Trade Targets

Determined to fix their defense, the Dallas Cowboys added several players already this offseason.

They addressed their deficiencies on the edge by trading with the Green Bay Packers for Rashan Gary. They worked on the secondary as well by signing free agent safeties Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke, as well as cornerback Cobie Durant. On the defensive line, they picked up Otito Ogbonnia, giving them a massive nose tackle.

What they haven't done, however, is bring in help at the linebacker position, leaving that as their most pressing need. This wasn't due to lack of trying as the Cowboys kicked the tires on Devin Lloyd, showed interest in Quay Walker, and made a competitive offer for Nakobe Dean, but weren't able to get any deals done.

That means Dallas currently has just three inside linebackers on the roster: DeMarvion Overshown, Shemar James, and Justin Barron. That's why the position has become a favorite for the Cowboys in many mock drafts, but they could still look for help via trade.

Patrick Queen was a player they reportedly considered, but decided not to pursue the Pittsburgh Steelers veteran. According to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, they're now discussing the possibility of trading for Azeez Al-Shaair of the Houston Texans or Jordyn Brooks from the Miami Dolphins.

They’ve pivoted off Queen. Al-Shaair & Brooks are being discussed though — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) March 20, 2026

Texans have little incentive to trade Al-Shaair

Houston Texans LB Azeez al-Shaair reacts with S K'Von Wallace (after making an interception against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Cowboys might be interested in Al-Shaair, who recorded 103 tackles and two interceptions last season. With his age and salary, plus some of the big contracts Houston already has, there's a belief Al-Shaair could be available.

That said, he's the quarterback of the defense and head coach DeMeco Ryans, a former linebacker himself, understands the importance of the position. With no solid replacement for Al-Shaair on the roster, it feels unlikely the Texans would move on.

Jordyn Brooks is a more realistic option

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks runs on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills. | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Al-Shaair might not be an option, but that's not the case with Jordyn Brooks.

The Dolphins are in the midst of a rebuild after firing head coach Mike McDaniel and hiring Jeff Hafley to replace him. Miami has already released quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and receiver Tyreek Hill. They also traded receiver Jaylen Waddle as they continue to clear cap space and add draft picks.

That's why it would make sense for them to listen to offers for Brooks, who has a cap hit of $10.86 million. Brooks is the exact type of player the Cowboys need in the middle of their defense, and his salary would be similar to what they were willing to pay for Dean.