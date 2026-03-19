Cowboys Criticized for Not Pursuing Maxx Crosby, Trey Hendrickson

Jerry Jones said he would fix the Dallas Cowboys’ defense this offseason and he’s made some shrewd moves in pursuit of that goal.

Jones traded a mid-round pick in 2027 for a former Pro Bowl EDGE, Rashan Gary. He then convinced Gary to sign a new deal, which lowered his salary.

In addition to Gary, the Cowboys signed safeties Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke as well as nose tackle Otito Ogbonnia and cornerback Cobie Durant.

While all those moves will help, SI’s Michael Fabiano says there’s one thing he would have done differently. On The MMQB, Fabiano criticized Jones for failing to add Maxx Crosby or Trey Hendrickson to bolster their pass rush.

”As a lifelong Cowboys fan who will question every move Jerry Jones makes (or in this case doesn’t make), I’m left questioning his decision not to add Maxx Crosby or Trey Hendrickson. Who knows, maybe the former might still happen with Rashan Gary taking a pay cut after being traded from the Packers,” Fabiano wrote.

“But Jones had two impact players available who could cause chaos for opposing offensive lines, yet he chose Gary. I know the draft is still ahead, but by whiffing on this duo and trading Osa Odighizuwa to the 49ers, Dallas’s defense might be even worse in 2026.”

Adding Maxx Crosby or Trey Hendrickson would have been a true “all-in” move

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson celebrates the win after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Jones openly expressed his desire to build a Super Bowl contender in Dallas. He even vowed to do things differently this offseason, and for the most part, he has.

Jones allowed head coach Brian Schottenheimer to lead the search for a new defensive coordinator. Jones has typically hired former head coaches, but this time they landed an up-and-coming young coach in Christian Parker.

Jones also added more in free agency this offseason than he typically has, even pushing more money into future years which hasn’t always been his M.O.

That said, they fell short in the pursuit of a game-changer on the edge despite having the chance to get Crosby or Hendrickson. In the case of Crosby, they didn’t make a strong enough trade offer and he was originally sent to the Baltimore Ravens.

That trade was nullified when Crosby failed a physical and it appears he’s going to stay in Las Vegas. Baltimore then signed Hendrickson to a four-year, $112 million deal. Had Dallas been willing to make that same offer, it would have truly meant the Cowboys were “all-in” and pursuing a title.