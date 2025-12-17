Cowboys 'dream scenario' for final stretch of NFL season is pure delusion

The Dallas Cowboys entered December on a three-game winning streak, with momentum in their favor for a potential late-season run at the NFC East title. Unfortunately, reality slapped the team in the face, and the NFL playoff hopes evaporated.

Now, the Cowboys enter the final three-game stretch of the season with just a one percent chance at reaching the postseason.

At this point in the season, there is only one "dream scenario" for the Cowboys to save the season, but even the most loyal fans know how unlikely that would be.

Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report shared the "dream scenario" for all 32 teams entering Week 16, and it highlights just how much divine intervention the Cowboys would need to salvage their playoff hopes.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb takes a knee before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

It order for Dallas to reach the playoffs, it will need to win out, while the Philadelphia Eagles cannot win a single game over the next three weeks.

"There's only one way left for the dream not to end again in Dallas. Got to beat the Chargers, Commanders and Giants and pray the Eagles lose to the Commanders, Bills and Commanders," Gagnon writes." That would result in a shocking NFC East crown for the Cowboys."

If the Eagles only had to lose to the Bills, there would still be some reasonable hope for Cowboys Nation. Unfortunately, the two games against the Commanders, who announced Jaydon Daniels will rest for the remainder of the season, are the nail in the coffin for the team.

Up next for Dallas is the team's final home game of the season, hosting the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

Dallas Cowboys' remaining schedule

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer calls a play against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Week 16: Los Angeles Chargers @ Dallas Cowboys | Sunday, December 21 | 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX

Week 17: Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Commanders | Thursday, December 25 | 1:00 p.m. ET | Netflix

Week 18: Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants | Sunday, January 4 | FLEX GAME

