Top 5 candidates Cowboys must consider to replace DC Matt Eberflus

With three games left to play in the 2025 NFL season, it's become apparent that the Dallas Cowboys need to make some big changes this offseason.

One change fans will be begging for is at defensive coordinator, where Matt Eberflus hasn't lived up to expectations. The former Chicago Bears head coach has coached one of the worst defenses in the league, and there's no sign that things will improve if he stays for another season.

That's why it's worth keeping an eye on potential candidates who could replace Eberflus. Here's a look at the top five options Dallas must consider.

Christian Parker, Philadelphia Eagles, Defensive Backs Coach/Defensive Pass Game Coordinator

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell reacts after a fumble recovery against the Dallas Cowboys. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Christian Parker is an interesting name to watch. The 33-year-old assistant is quickly growing in popularity and has an impressive resumé. He spent five years with the Green Bay Packers, helping them build one of the best pass defenses in the league.

He then joined the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024 and has done well working with young players such as Quinyon Mitchell. His expertise as a defensive back coach should be enticing for Dallas, given their struggles against the pass.

Aden Durde, Seattle Seahawks, Defensive Coordinator

Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mike Macdonald turned the Seattle Seahawks into one of the best defenses in the NFL. While he deserves much of the credit, Aden Durde has also played a key part.

Durde is a name Dallas fans should be familiar with since he spent three seasons as the defensive line coach under Dan Quinn. He's currently the defensive coordinator in Seattle, so the Cowboys would have to offer him a promotion to land him, but giving Durde an assistant head coach title in addition to a defensive coordinator position would be worth it to bring him home.

Jim Leonhard, Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Pass Game Coordinator, Denver Broncos

Former Wisconsin Badgers head coach Jim Leonhard reacts to a call during the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Sometimes getting better is as simple as taking players from good teams. That's why Dallas should kick the tires on Jim Leonhard, who has had a lot of success with the Denver Broncos.

Formerly the defensive coordinator and interim head coach at Wisconsin, Leonhard has been praised as a strong motivator who leads an energized defense. That fits the culture Brian Schottenheimer is building.

Al Harris, Chicago Bears, Defensive Backs Coach/Defensive Pass Game Coordinator

Dallas Cowboys player Trevon Diggs talks with Al Harris during training camp. | Handout Photo-Imagn Images

Dan Quinn had the Dallas defense soaring during his tenure as defensive coordinator, but players were just as fond of defensive backs coach Al Harris. When Eberflus was hired, Harris left for the Bears' staff and has had just as much success as he did with Dallas.

Harris, who helped turn the Cowboys' secondary into a group of ballhawks, has even turned around the career of Nahshon Wright. The former Dallas third-round pick has five interceptions this season. He's still not the Bears' leader in this category, with Kevin Byard ahead of him with a league-leading six interceptions.

For perspective, the entire Cowboys defense has six interceptions, with Donovan Wilson leading the way with two.

Brian Flores, Minnesota Vikings, Defensive Coordinator

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores watches from the sidelines against the Los Angeles Rams. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There isn't a candidate out there who could make a bigger impact than Brian Flores. The former Miami Dolphins' head coach has spent the past three seasons as the defensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings and has continually had them playing at a high level, especially against the pass.

That was on display this past weekend as his defense held its own against the Cowboys' high-powered offense. Dallas moved the ball, but the Vikings put on the clamps when they got into scoring range, holding them to field goals more often than not.

Flores has an expiring contract, and while the Vikings would love to keep him, Jerry Jones could decide to back up the Brinks truck to bring him in.

