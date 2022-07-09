Real decisions are coming for the Dallas Cowboys regarding the 53-man roster. As camp approaches, our latest thoughts ...

So let's do that, to create an unofficial depth chart, featuring the guys who I think either deserve mention for whatever reason or, more important, who truly have a chance of sticking by the time we get to September ... Our depth chart for the offense is here. And for defense ...

Quarterback (2) Dak Prescott ("What Makes Dak Different,'' here), Cooper Rush

Running back (4) Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, Ryan Nall, Rico Dowdle

The Cowboys are good with Zeke and Pollard. Dowdle got mentioned by COO Stephen Jones as a real option, but had a knee scope and won't be available until camp. Nall will stick on special teams.

Receiver (6) CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Tolbert, Michael Gallup, James Washington, Noah Brown, Simi Fehoko

Yes, we are jumping the rookie Tolbert to the No. 2 slot. Gallup's health will eventually change that, and maybe Steelers ex Washington will do enough at camp to elevate himself as well. Tolbert (hamstring) will work in this camp; Washington is still dealing with tendinitis in his left foot.

Tight end (3) Dalton Schultz, Jake Ferguson, Sean McKeon

The Cowboys have already pretty much announced (via owner Jerry Jones' draft-day phone call to Ferguson) that the rookie is going to get on the field. Important for this camp? Schultz is in for a big year.

Offensive line (9): Tyron Smith T, Matt Waletzko T, Tyler Smith G/T, Connor McGovern G/C, Tyler Biadasz C, Matt Farniok C, Zack Martin G, Terence Steele T, Josh Ball T

Tyler Smith is the some-day left tackle. But he needs to win the left guard job, and quickly - though McGovern has been the top guy so far. There is real competition at center, and at swing tackle.

Defensive line (10): DeMarcus Lawrence, Dante Fowler, Dorance Armstrong (a "best-kept secret'' here, Sam Williams, Chauncey Golston, Osa Odighizuwa, Neville Gallimore, Carlos Watkins, Quinton Bohanna, John Ridgeway

Of all of these guys, Tank is the only defined-role sure thing. Otherwise? Take Watkins: He could in theory start at tackle ... or he could in theory get cut. Oh, and Osa? Everybody inside the building is praising his offseason work. Meanwhile, how many pass-rushers does it take to replace the departed Randy Gregory? (Trade for the "Black Cobra,'' maybe?) All of the mentioned ends get a crack at it. ... including Williams, the rookie who was the "Player of the Day'' at mimicamp.

Linebacker (5): Micah Parsons, Leighton Vander Esch, Jabril Cox, Luke Gifford, Aaron Hansford

Parsons and Company here. Who gets more snaps, Vander Esch or Cox? Can Gifford do more than special teams? Can Hansford surprise? And of course, Cox needs to get healthy first, as he discusses with us here.

Defensive backs (11) Trevon Diggs, Kelvin Joseph, Anthony Brown, Jourdan Lewis, Nahshon Wright, Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker, Donovan Wilson, CJ Goodwin, Israel Mukuamu, Markquese Bell

In a perfect world, Diggs is joined by Joseph atop the depth chart. But I will acknowledge Joseph's world is something short of "perfect'' right now. Dallas re-signed Kearse and Hooker at safety, and way down below there is a shot for an undrafted rookie like Markquese Bell of Florida A&M.

Special teams (3) K: Lirim Hajrullahu, P: Bryan Anger, LS: Jake McQuaide

Goodwin, of course, can't really play cornerback. But he leads this group. The kicker situation is far from settled. Anger is the Pro Bowler you hope is rarely used.

