Cowboys Ex QB Ben DiNucci Takes Aim at Dak Prescott Critics

Even in the postmortem of his Dallas Cowboys career, Ben DiNucci is backing up Dak Prescott.

DiNucci is a free agent after he was a part of the Cowboys' final training camp cuts but he made it quite clear that he still keeps tabs on the team's affairs through his defense of Prescott. The Cowboys' franchise quarterback, fresh off a Sunday return in a 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions, has accomplished plenty in his NFL career to date, not least of which is a 54-33 record as a starter since taking over in 2016.

However, many have chided Prescott for his lack of playoff success and relative consistency, barbs that have only increased after Cooper Rush stepped in while he was injured and posted a 4-1 record. Some even got on Prescott's back for pedestrian statistics in the win over Detroit, a 207-yard outing earned on 25 attempts, completing 19, one of which went for a score.

DiNucci wasn't having it for a second.

"It amazes me the disrespect Dak gets on here," the seventh-round pick from 2020 tweeted, accompanying his tweet with a crying laughing emoji. "(He) completes 80 percent of his passes with no turnovers and people act like he’s supposed to go 47/51 for 537 yards and 6 TDs his first game back after breaking his thumb."

DiNucci is certainly aware of what Prescott is capable of and just how valuable he is to the Cowboys, having worked with him in each of the past three training camps. He even started a game in Prescott's place during his rookie campaign out of James Madison, falling 23-9 in a Sunday night showing against Philadelphia. There's no doubt that certain teams throughout the league would love to have the stability that he has provided under center, even if some have been wary about the massive price tag attached to him ($31 million guaranteed season)

Prescott's critics will likely never be satisfied until No. 4 is hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy. But it appears one of his former understudies will always have his back.

The franchise man's next opportunity to impress lands on Sunday, when the Cowboys battle the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium (12 p.m. CT, Fox).

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

