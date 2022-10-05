Per Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero, former Dallas Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley is retiring from professional football.

"He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons," Beasley's agents told the NFL Network pair. "It’s time to be a full-time dad and husband.”

Beasley's lasting mark on North Texas football began as a high school QB in Little Elm, and then at SMU, playing an active role in the Mustangs' first postseason endeavors since the infamous "death penalty" seasons. He scored a touchdown in SMU's first bowl game appearance in over two decades, contributing to their 45-10 win over Nevada in the 2009 Hawaii Bowl. Beasley currently ranks third and fifth respectively in the Mustangs' all-time receptions (255) and receiving yardage (2,959) lists.

Though he went undrafted in the 2012 NFL Draft, Beasley latched onto the Cowboys roster, developing a lasting prescience over seven seasons (2012-18). In that span, Beasley ranked third in receiving touchdowns (23) and receptions (319), and third in yardage (3,271). Lauded for his route-running, Beasley's most famous Cowboy moment likely came at the end of the 2018-19 regular season, when he caught a game-winning touchdown pass in the penultimate minute against the New York Giants.

Beasley's work in Dallas led to a four-year, $29 million deal from the Buffalo Bills after that season. While he became infamous for controversial statements involving COVID-19 vaccine skepticism, Beasley became a major part of Buffalo's newfound championship drive as one of Josh Allen's favorite targets. A career-best 967-yard, 82-reception season earned him All-Pro honors in 2020. His time in Buffalo included a sterling return to Dallas the year before, picking up 110 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' 26-15 triumph at AT&T Stadium.

Beasley's final NFL snaps came with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season, picking up 17 yards on four grabs in two games in Week 4.

The modern Cowboys (3-1) return to action on Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Rams (3:25 p.m. CT, Fox).

