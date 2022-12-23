KaVontae Turpin, the Dallas Cowboys special-teams returner, reveals details from his emotional Pro Bowl phone call with team owner Jerry Jones.

Among the seven Dallas Cowboys that were selected for the Pro Bowl, no one may have been more surprised about the news than KaVontae Turpin.

Turpin found out about the honor on Wednesday night via a phone call from team owner Jerry Jones. When the rookie answered the phone, Turpin originally thought he was going to be cut after Jones brought up the muffed punt in the come-from-behind win over the Houston Texans two weeks ago.

Instead of receiving the news of a pink slip, though, he got word of his invitation to the NFL's All-Star game.

"It brought me to tears," Turpin said. "It was like a dream come true."

The former USFL star earned himself a shot with the Cowboys during training camp. And after flashing on special teams in the preseason, he made it onto the 53-man roster. Now he becomes the first Cowboys player to make the Pro Bowl from the (primary) position of returner.

Other Cowboys who made the games included:

RB, Tony Pollard

WR, CeeDee Lamb

RG, Zach Martin

DE, DeMarcus Lawrence

LB, Micah Parsons

CB, Trevon Diggs

Coming off the heartbreaking 40-34 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in overtime, Turpin and the Cowboys will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday for the Christmas Eve game that is set for a 3:25 p.m. kickoff.

