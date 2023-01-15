Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has come under fire for his turnover spike, but receiver CeeDee Lamb has not doubts over his quarterback ahead of Monday night.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has seen his name dragged through the mud this week. ... to the point ESPN is comparing him to Miami Dolphins undrafted rookie practice-squader Skylar Thompson.

Yes, as Dallas finalizes its preparation for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, Dak and his interception problem is still a hot topic.

With Prescott seemingly a little jittery last week against the Washington Commanders as he threw an interception in his seventh straight game, is locker room confidence starting to wane in the two-time Pro Bowler?

"Dak hasn't changed one bit since throwing his first pick," Lamb said. "Still a very confident guy, and we believe as a team in him and his ability to lead us to where we want to go, and that's Arizona (location of Super Bowl)."

​"Yeah, we got 4, and 4 got us," Lamb finished with authority.

Dak is talking the same way, trying to "learn and burn (the tape)'' of his NFL-leading 15 interceptions.

“I’m blessed as hell to approach the day and attack the day,'' Prescott said. "So I don’t care what happened yesterday. Honestly, it’s all for the good. ... That performance right there (in Washington), maybe it’s just setting up something here in the future.''

As star defender Micah Parsons stated earlier in the week, the playoffs are "where legends are made," and when it comes to the postseason, reputations either skyrocket or shrink.

With Lamb already having a taste of playoff football last year (he only caught one pass for 21 yards on five targets in the loss to the Niners), it wasn't the best experience for him.

"As a receiver, it's terrible," Lamb said. "It was my first playoff game. Obviously it wasn't the best feeling, nor did we win, so it was like a double whammy. It's just focusing on the moment now, being the best version of myself, and lead to win."

Now, the receiver gets a chance to atone for last year's poor performance, and as far as his postseason legacy?

"Stars are born in the playoffs," Lamb said. "Pretty much, you get cemented in the NFL just off of how you perform in the elimination rounds."

Lamb has already improved his Cowboys legacy, taking on the leading receiver role with aplomb, but now, can he remind us of the famous playoff performances of the previous No. 88s that have gone before him?

A potential legend or star status for the receiver awaits. ... and for his QB.

Said Dak: “I’ve got the opportunity to respond. I told the guys that (Thursday). That’s all we can be thankful for is to have that opportunity to respond, and what a great moment as we move forward Monday.”

