WATCH: New Cowboys DL coach Jeff Zgonina is self-described loose cannon, bothered by 'everything'
Aden Durde was the Dallas Cowboys' defensive line coach from 2021 through 2023 but left this offseason to become the Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator. He was replaced by Jeff Zgonina, a former defensive tackle who spent 17 years in the NFL.
Once his playing days ended, Zgonina entered the coaching ranks and spent time with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders.
Now, in Dallas, he recently introduced himself to the media, and it's safe to say he will be a fan favorite.
Zgonina admitted to being a "loose cannon," saying Greg Ellis (his assistant D-line coach) is the calming soul. He added that he has "moments" with players every five minutes. When asked what bothers him, Zgonina responded, "Everything."
Zgonina was just one of many new hires on defense this season after the Cowboys lost Dan Quinn. Their former defensive coordinator took the head coaching job with Washington and was replaced by Mike Zimmer — the defensive coordinator in Dallas from 1994 through 2006. Zimmer has also been a head coach in the NFL, spending 2014 through 2021 with the Minnesota Vikings.
Ellis, a former Cowboys first-round pick, is also new to the staff. This is his first coaching gig in the NFL.
Thankfully, the Cowboys still have Al Harris under contract. One of their returning assistants, Harris has done a phenomnal job coaching defensive backs and had assistant head coach added to his title this offseason as well.
Dallas has had a strong defense for the past three seasons under Quinn but they hope to have a little more aggression this year. If the defensive linemen take on the personality of Zgonina, that might be precisely what we get.