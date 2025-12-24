Cowboys' Dak Prescott makes bold claim following franchise's disappointing year

The Dallas Cowboys have experienced numerous ups and downs during Dak Prescott's tenure with the franchise. Through three head coaches, Prescott has been the constant in Dallas for nearly a decade.

In that period, the Cowboys have won the division four times but failed to make an appearance in the NFC Conference Championship.

MORE: 3 Dallas Cowboys entering Week 17 playing for their jobs next season

Despite one of the most productive seasons of Prescott's career, Dallas has no shot at the postseason. That has the quarterback dealing with a familiar feeling that he never wants to go through again.

Dak Prescott Says Cowboys Won't Be In This Position Again

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott calls signals during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Prescott and the Cowboys have dropped two consecutive games, eliminating the franchise from postseason contention.

It's a frustrating reality, considering the success on offense.

MORE: Cowboys' new Week 17 injury report downgrades rising star vs Commanders

“We won’t be back here in this spot. I feel like the last few times I’ve probably said that were playoff losses," Prescott said, according to The Athletic's Jon Machota. "Each year has its own troubles. Each year has its own highs, lows, ebbs, and flows, and everything within it. And I think for the importance, it’s controlling what you can

Prescott is going to do whatever he can this offseason to have a positive impact on the future in Dallas.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott participates in pregame warmups against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

“I’m gonna do my damndest, controlling what I can, and you know, as you get older, having more input, having more say so, and being asked more questions from the front office, maybe there’s a little bit more that I can do," Prescott said. "And it’s not just physically, or me getting better at my game. Maybe it’s speaking up and saying that this will help, or I think this can help."

"So, whatever it takes, I’m gonna do my damndest," Prescott added. "And make sure that I’m influencing and encouraging everybody else around me, not just players, to do the same.”

MORE: 3 Dallas Cowboys snubbed from the 2026 NFL Pro Bowl

Prescott was named to his fourth Pro Bowl on Tuesday. On the season, he's completed 378/552 passes for 4,175 yards with 28 touchdowns to ten interceptions. He's added 154 yards and two more scores on the ground.

As of now, the 32-year-old is second in the league in passing yards, sitting just four yards behind Los Angeles' Matthew Stafford.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Dallas hosts Washington on Thursday, December 25. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Netflix.

Cowboys-Commanders initial Week 17 injury report is bad news for star LB

New Cowboys mock draft adds 2 stud defenders after Week 16 disaster

Cowboys-Commanders Week 17 uniform matchup to make franchise history

Dak Prescott receives respectable Week 16 grade despite fading late

Cowboys-Commanders announcer pairing & assignment for Week 17 on Christmas