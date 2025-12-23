George Pickens drops hint about Cowboys future after first Pro Bowl nod

The Dallas Cowboys took a risk following the NFL Draft by shipping a third-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for star wide receiver George Pickens.

Not only has Pickens exceeded all expectations, but he has also been honored for his breakout performance with a special honor for the first time in his NFL career. On Tuesday, it was revealed that Pickens has been named to his first-ever Pro Bowl.

Pickens' career year couldn't have come at a better time, with the Cowboys now facing a tough decision. Dallas can re-sign Pickens to a blockbuster deal, use the franchise tag to keep him in town, or watch him walk in free agency.

When speakin the the media after the Pro Bowl announcement, Pickens opened up about how the honor could boost his contract numbers.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"It definitely improves as far as like a career. It improves my career, but as far as like contractually, I can just wait until the offseason," Pickens said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "Trying to finish up this season on a positive good note."

Pickens then spoke about his future in Dallas, and once again praised his teammates while dropping a hint that he wants to remain with the Cowboys.

"Definitely, like I always said, the guys here, I feel like, you can’t get that everywhere," he said about being enticed to say in Dallas. "I kind of been at other places, top 30 visits when I was coming out in pre-draft, the guys here and the culture here is just a little different."

This season, Pickens ranks eighth in the league with 88 receptions, third with 1,342 receiving yards, and seventh with 9 receiving touchdowns. Pickens helped keep the Cowboys' offense afloat when fellow superstar pass catcher CeeDee Lamb went down with an injury early in the year.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb celebrate a big play against the Philadelphia Eagles | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Let's hope the Cowboys can find a way to keep the band together moving into the future.

